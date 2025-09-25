33-year-old Pajtim Kasami continues his career at FC Winterthur Keystone

The bottom team in the Super League, which is still winless, is getting some big-name reinforcements.

Former Swiss international Pajtim Kasami has signed a contract with FC Winterthur until the end of the season, as the Zurich club announced on Instagram.

As Kasami had been without a contract since his contract with FC Sion was terminated at the beginning of July, FCW were able to sign him even after the end of the transfer window. The midfielder, who was born in Winterthur and won the U17 World Cup with Switzerland in 2009, has played for Basel, Olympiakos Piraeus, Sampdoria Genoa and FC Sion over the past five years. He played twelve international matches for the Swiss senior national team between 2013 and 2016.