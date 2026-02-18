Back in Winterthur, but often still in Greece: Pajtim Kasami talks about his time at Olympiakos, the special relationship with the fans - and explains why games there become a challenge for teams.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pajtim Kasami looks back on a total of 81 games for Olympiakos and describes his time in Piraeus as a formative time in terms of sport and a special emotional connection with the club and its ambitious owner Evangelos Marinakis.

He experienced the Olympiakos fans as extremely passionate and "crazy", with frequent interruptions to matches due to pyros and even dangerous incidents such as a flare that hit him during the warm-up.

Despite the downsides, Kasami emphasizes the warmth of the supporters off the pitch and expects a difficult atmosphere for Bayer Leverkusen in the match in Athens. Show more

Pajtim Kasami has been regarded as a great talent since his youth. Major European clubs took notice of the midfielder at an early age. Kasami completed part of his training at Liverpool and Lazio in Rome. He made his Super League debut as a 17-year-old with Bellinzona in 2010 before landing at Olympiakos via Palermo and Fulham in 2014.

Kasami showed his class in Athens for two years before leaving the club for the first time in 2016. He returned to Greece in September 2022 and the Olympiakos chapter came to an end in the summer of 2023.

"It was a very nice time," Kasami recalls in an interview with blue Sport. "I still have an extremely good relationship with the club and the owner to this day."

The owner of the port city club is Evangelos Marinakis. The 58-year-old Greek, who also runs a shipping company and owns Nottingham and Rio Ave, enjoys a dubious reputation in the football scene: he has already been accused of corruption, match-fixing and forming a criminal organization. "When you see him, you quickly get fear or respect. His aura automatically makes you take a step back," says Kasami.

"He often came to us before the game and motivated us. For me, he's one of the best presidents I've ever had in football," explains the Winterthur professional, adding: "He's simply extremely ambitious."

Grim look on Evangelos Marinakis' face. AP

Kasami has also been the victim of a flare

The Olympiakos fans are also very passionate, as Kasami knows from his own experience: "What goes on there is very crazy." In his time, there was an endless amount of pyros, and games with interruptions of ten minutes after every goal were commonplace. Supporters are no longer allowed at away games because it was so dangerous, reports Kasami.

He has already experienced the dark side of Greek football first-hand when he was once hit on the hand by a flare during the warm-up. Although "the limit was exceeded", the match was not abandoned, the 12-time international is surprised.

"I still have a lot of colleagues there and I'm often there during the vacations. Off the pitch, the fans are very welcoming. When you sit in a restaurant, whether with your friends or your partner - they come up to you and congratulate you," says the 33-year-old, emphasizing: "You can tell that they really live and breathe football and how much it means to them."

Bayer Leverkusen will also be able to experience the great atmosphere created by the Olympiakos fans on Wednesday evening (live from 9pm on blue Sport).