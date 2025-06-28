  1. Residential Customers
Victory after extra time Palmeiras beat Botafogo to become the first quarter-finalist at the Club World Cup

SDA

28.6.2025 - 21:13

Paulinho fired Palmeiras into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.
Paulinho fired Palmeiras into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.
Picture: Keystone

The first quarter-finalist at the Club World Cup in the USA is Palmeiras. Coach Abel Ferreira's team wins the Brazilian duel against Botafogo 1:0 after extra time.

Keystone-SDA

28.06.2025, 21:13

28.06.2025, 21:30

The decisive goal in Philadelphia for the team from São Paulo was scored in the 100th minute by former Bundesliga professional Paulinho. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who came on as a substitute, struck a powerful hook in the penalty area and scored through the legs of defender Kaio to make it 1-0, despite Palmeiras being outnumbered from the 116th minute after Gustavo Gomez was shown a yellow card.

Palmeiras are Brazil's record champions with twelve titles, while Botafogo from Rio de Janeiro became champions last year and also won the Copa Libertadores in 2024. Palmeiras will face the winner of the match between Benfica Lisbon and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

