Copa Libertadores Palmeiras make another Brazilian final perfect

SDA

31.10.2025 - 08:20

Double goal scorer Raphael Veiga lets Palmeiras celebrate
Double goal scorer Raphael Veiga lets Palmeiras celebrate
Keystone

The finalists of the Copa Libertadores 2025 have been decided: Palmeiras will face Flamengo in Lima on November 29.

Keystone-SDA

31.10.2025, 08:20

This will make the final an all-Brazilian affair for the fourth time in the last five years. Since 2019, only teams from Brazil have won the equivalent of the European Champions League.

Palmeiras from São Paulo, the winners of 2020 and 2021, secured their place in the final with a 4:0 home win over Quito after the team from Ecuador had won the semi-final first leg 3:0. In the other semi-final clash, Flamengo from Rio de Janeiro, last triumphant in 2019 and 2022, only needed a single goal against Argentinian representative Racing Avellaneda to reach the final.

The winner of the final in the Peruvian capital Lima will become the most successful Brazilian team in the history of the Copa Libertadores with four titles. The record winner is the Argentinian club Independiente with seven titles (last in 1984).

