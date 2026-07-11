Former world-class player Paolo Maldini is still one of the biggest names in his home country today. Now, as technical director, he is tasked with leading the national team back to the top.

Can he bring a smile back to the faces of Italian soccer fans? Paolo Maldini is going to give it a try as technical director

Italian soccer is hoping to emerge from its crisis with the help of one of its great stars from years past, former World Cup finalist Paolo Maldini. The former world-class AC Milan defender is taking on the role of technical director for both the Italian Football Federation and the national team. Italy, a four-time World Cup champion, failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive year—a debacle for the soccer-crazy nation.

There had already been a great deal of speculation in recent days about Maldini’s appointment. In a surprise move, the 58-year-old brought Brazilian World Cup champion Leonardo (56) on board as his advisor, according to an announcement by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). The two had played together at Milan for several years. Leonardo also holds Italian citizenship. The position of the future national team coach remains open.