Paolo Tramezzani has already coached Lugano and Sion in Switzerland Keystone

Yverdon Sport has found the successor to the sacked Alessandro Mangiarratti. As expected, Paolo Tramezzani has taken over as coach of the tenth-placed team in the Super League, the club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tramezzani has signed a fixed-term contract until next summer with the Vaud side, who have not won in eight games. The 54-year-old Italian has already coached Lugano and FC Sion in the Super League. He was relegated to the Challenge League with the Valais side in 2023 after losing the barrage and had to leave the club. Most recently, he worked for NK Istra in Croatia.

With Tramezzani, the Yverdon team will travel to Portugal for a ten-day training camp on January 2. The first competitive match under the new coach is scheduled for January 19 at FC Zurich.