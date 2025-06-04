The father of national team shooting star Iman Beney was once a professional footballer himself. Nicolas tells blue Sport what makes him confident about the European Championship despite the poor results and whether he also sees his daughter as a defender.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly before the European Championship kick-off, national team coach Pia Sundhage suddenly has Iman Beney at right-back. When asked whether Beney would be allowed to play further forward again, Sundhage said: "I'm stubborn."

blue Sport spoke to Iman's father Nicolas - once a professional footballer himself - after the 0:1 against Norway.

Does the 18-year-old sometimes need her dad to reassure her? "I think she needs me," says Nicolas Beney with a laugh, adding: "But she doesn't actually need her dad any more. She's very calm and has long been independent." Show more

Nicolas Beney, how proud are you when you watch your daughter in the national team kit on the pitch at the Tourbillon?

Nicolas Beney: I think it's a huge privilege to host the national team here in Sion, in our garden. I've already played here myself and to see Iman here on the pitch now is a great feeling. We're also grateful that she's back and able to perform. Unfortunately, the result didn't turn out as we had hoped.

Iman tore her cruciate ligament shortly before the World Cup in Australia. Do you suffer in the stands when she gets into a duel?

When Iman came back last summer, I suffered with her. But she immediately took on the duels. Thanks to her attitude and commitment, my worries quickly disappeared. Here in Sion, I only had positive feelings. She was allowed to play at home, in front of people who have known Iman for a long time, from school, from football, friends, family members. Yes, apart from the result, it was a really nice day.

You were also a professional soccer player, you were in goal. Iman was a trained striker and played on the right side of defense. Your strengths lie in offense, right?

As a twelve-year-old, Iman played on the right side of defense, but only for one game, then she ended up in attack. So far in the national team.

And do you like seeing her there?

She can gain experience. She also shows the offensive power she has. She still needs to improve her defensive skills, but she's learning quickly. It's nice to see Iman on the pitch. Whether on the right, left, front or back.

Most recently there was a 0:4 in France and now the 0:1 against Norway. What makes you optimistic that things will go well at the European Championship?

I think it was much better against Norway than against France. The team performance, technically, athletically. They reacted well after falling behind early. I'm very confident about the European Championship, the group with Norway, Iceland and Finland is doable. We still need to improve a few things. Then I'm convinced that we'll leave the European Championship with a smile on our faces.

Iman is still very young. Is she always nervous before international matches? Does she sometimes need her dad to calm her down?

(Laughs) I think she needs me. But she doesn't actually need her dad anymore. She is very calm and has long been independent. Iman left home when she was twelve, she wasn't even 15 when she played for the women's team, and she would have been at the World Cup at 16 if she hadn't injured herself. She knows which path she wants to take.

Will she come home briefly after the game?

Yes. She has a final exam at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, so she's sleeping at home today. Then she'll have finished her commercial apprenticeship and can only think about football.