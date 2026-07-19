The Argentines didn't take a single shot on the Spanish goal in 120 minutes and stood out mainly for their rough play. After the game, Leandro Paredes completely lost his temper.

Argentina's Villain Paredes completely loses it after the loss in the final and triggers a brawl

Here's what it's all about Spain beats Argentina 1-0 in extra time and is the world champion.

After the game, Argentine player Leandro Paredes loses his temper and starts throwing punches.

It remains to be seen whether this action will have any further consequences. Summary created with

Many neutral spectators likely found themselves rooting for the Spanish as the game went on. Although Argentina defended passionately—albeit often on the edge of what’s allowed—they failed to create a single scoring chance all the way through stoppage time in extra time.

Although Enzo Fernandez, an Argentine player, was sent off with a yellow-red card shortly before the end of regulation time, another Argentine remained on the field until the very end: Leandro Paredes.

Argentina's villain, Leandro Paredes, kicks Spain's Eric Garcia. Image

The 32-year-old entered the game at halftime and stood out for his numerous fouls. In fact, many experts agree that he should have been sent off earlier. But he wasn't.

Because after the final whistle, Paredes charges at the Spanish players as if stung by a tarantula and strikes one of them—and is then actually shown a red card after all. These are ugly scenes that have no place on a soccer field. It’s not yet clear how long he’ll be suspended.

Leandro Paredes lashes out at the Spanish players after the game. Image