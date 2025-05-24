Bradley Barcola scored twice in the cup final Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain remain on course for the treble. The French champions secured their 16th cup victory in the club's history with a 3-0 win over Reims at the Stade de France.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bradley Barcola and Achraf Hakimi scored twice in the first half to put the game beyond doubt against relegation-threatened Reims. The crowning glory of the Parisian season is to follow next Saturday. Luis Enrique's team will then play for the Champions League title against Inter Milan.

The season is not yet over for Reims either. The team from the Champagne capital must avoid relegation in the barrage second leg against second division side Metz on Thursday.