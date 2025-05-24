  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

On course for the treble Paris Saint-Germain also win the Cup

SDA

24.5.2025 - 22:56

Bradley Barcola scored twice in the cup final
Bradley Barcola scored twice in the cup final
Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain remain on course for the treble. The French champions secured their 16th cup victory in the club's history with a 3-0 win over Reims at the Stade de France.

Keystone-SDA

24.05.2025, 22:56

24.05.2025, 23:50

Bradley Barcola and Achraf Hakimi scored twice in the first half to put the game beyond doubt against relegation-threatened Reims. The crowning glory of the Parisian season is to follow next Saturday. Luis Enrique's team will then play for the Champions League title against Inter Milan.

The season is not yet over for Reims either. The team from the Champagne capital must avoid relegation in the barrage second leg against second division side Metz on Thursday.

More from the department

Dernière for Real legends. Moving Bernabéu farewell for Luka Modrić and Carlo Ancelotti

Dernière for Real legendsMoving Bernabéu farewell for Luka Modrić and Carlo Ancelotti

Football. FC Basel officially celebrates as champions with trophy

FootballFC Basel officially celebrates as champions with trophy

Football. Shaqiri, top scorer and brilliant preparer

FootballShaqiri, top scorer and brilliant preparer