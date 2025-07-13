The final of the first major Club World Cup will take place on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford Keystone

After four weeks of the tournament, the club world champion will be crowned in the 63rd match. Everything speaks in favor of Paris Saint-Germain in the final against Chelsea. And that it will be a typical American show act.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Until shortly before the grand final, the 24-carat gold-plated winner's trophy for the first club world champion in the new mega format will be on display for all to see in the heart of New York. Not somewhere in Manhattan, of course, but in Trump Tower. It is virtually the final sign of the close relationship between FIFA President Gianni Infantino (55) and US President Donald Trump (79).

PSG one step away from history

Donald Trump will also be the most prominent spectator at the nearby MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday (21:00 Swiss time), which has a capacity of almost 80,000 people, if Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain can crown their super summer against Chelsea by winning the first Club World Cup in XXL format, as everyone expects.

"We are in the final. And that means a lot to us. We are one step away from creating something historic for Paris," said Luis Enrique. The coach is the master builder of a new, exciting PSG ensemble. A team that harmonizes with relish and as a unit on the pitch.

Trump: "I will come to the game"

PSG first eliminated Bayern Munich (2:0) and then rolled over Real Madrid (4:0) on the last two legs of their journey in the USA. And Enrique wants to continue "winning silverware", i.e. trophies. Although there is another thing that drives the Spaniard on. "We want to put on a good show for the fans with our football," he said.

Part of the final show, which will also include the most powerful man in the world. "I will be going to the game", Trump announced this week. The appearance of the US president will give Infantino's new pet project, the World Cup, which has been inflated to 32 participants and 63 matches and will pay out prize money of one billion US dollars, the upgrade the FIFA boss is hoping for. As with all major sporting events in the USA, there will also be a pompous half-time show with music stars.

Gianni Infantino is wooing the US President wherever he can. The close ties he is forging are intended to help the world association for the first World Cup with 48 national teams, which will take place in Canada, Mexico and mainly in the USA in a year's time. Even then, the final game will take place on July 19, 2026 at the New York Giants and New York Jets stadium in New Jersey.

Trump's travel restrictions for certain countries pose a serious problem for the "real" World Cup with many more international fans. Deals need to be made with the often unpredictable, self-proclaimed dealmaker Trump.

The presidents' deals

"We brought fans from all over the world, 168 countries," said Infantino. 2.5 million spectators came to the stadiums for the Club World Cup. US Vice President JD Vance was at Borussia Dortmund's match against Ulsan HD in Cincinnati. In the group stage, however, sometimes only a few spectators were lost in the stands. The heat, early kick-off times for prime-time TV in Europe, teams with little appeal and initially overpriced tickets made for a slow start to the tournament.

The close ties between Infantino and Trump are also evident in the fact that not only the World Cup trophy was presented in Trump Tower. FIFA now also has an office there. "FIFA is a global organization. And to be global, you also have to be local. You have to be everywhere. And that's why we have to be present in New York," explained Infantino. Present as a tenant with Trump.