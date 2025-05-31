Désiré Doué is one of the young guns in the Paris Saint-Germain team Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain have transformed themselves from a purely star-studded ensemble into a solid, artistic team. The French champions are ready for the title ahead of the Champions League final against Inter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Paris Saint-Germain have never come as close to the dream of winning the Champions League as they have this year. Although the French champions reached the final for the first time in 2020, they were nowhere near as solid and stylish in their defeat to Bayern Munich as they have been this season.

Under Spanish coach Luis Enrique, the team has grown into a remarkable ensemble that is impressive in terms of play and fighting spirit. Former Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge called PSG "the big surprise of this season" in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In year one after Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain are not only winning, but are even winning some footballing hearts.

Initially, nothing this season had pointed to the Parisians reaching European heights. On the contrary: in the league phase, the French club's European Cup history, which has been marked by numerous disappointments since the takeover by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund in 2011, seemed to reach a new low. Only a final spurt, including a win against Manchester City, saw Enrique's side reach the round of 16. After that, the French champions and cup winners often shone - and when they didn't, at least the structure didn't collapse as in previous years.

A new path followed Messi

For over a decade, Paris Saint-Germain appeared fragile and somewhat lacking in identity with the big, very expensive stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar. The talent of individuals was almost always enough to win national titles, but the club fell by the wayside internationally. For a long time, the response to every failure was to invest even more in even more famous players.

The dream trio of Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi was the pinnacle of Paris' pursuit of stars and also the turning point. After two consecutive exits in the round of 16 with a brilliant but inconsistent offense, Luis Enrique and Portuguese sporting director Luis Campos had a rethink. Last season, more emphasis was placed on the collective when signing players, and this season, the cogs are working together.

The strong new additions

It would be wrong to claim that frugality has now taken hold at the Bois de Boulogne, on the edge of which the Parc des Princes is located. The two dribbling artists Chwitscha Kwarazchelia, who arrived from Napoli in the winter, and Désiré Doué, who was bought from Rennes in the summer, cost a combined 120 million francs. João Neves, another important reinforcement, came from Benfica Lisbon for 60 million at the start of the season.

Unlike many of the even more expensive signings of recent years, the newcomers have fitted into the collective without any problems this time. The current squad is made up of many small stars who can also handle the unpleasant tasks. With goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has excelled in the last few Champions League rounds, defender Marquinhos, midfielder Vitinha and striker Ousmane Dembélé, PSG have a stable axis. PSG no longer falls apart when the going gets tough. It can shine and fight.

The focus has been on Munich since July

After three Premier League opponents in the round of 16 (Liverpool), quarter-final (Aston Villa) and semi-final (Arsenal), the last big test awaits Paris Saint-Germain with three-time Champions League winners Inter Milan. Since last weekend's easy win in the Cup final, the focus has been entirely on the final game of the season. "We've been preparing for this match since last July," Enrique explains. The date has been marked in the calendar since the first training day of the season.

On Saturday in Munich, where Olympique Marseille were the only French team to win the Champions League in 1993, Paris Saint-Germain can finally join the ranks of the best European teams. The lights all seem to be green - even for the superstitious. In the previous four finals in Bavaria, a team that had never won the Champions League before has triumphed.