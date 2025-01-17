  1. Residential Customers
Italy Paris Saint-Germain sign Kwarazchelja

SDA

17.1.2025 - 23:09

Napoli's ball wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelya follows the call from Paris
Napoli's ball wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelya follows the call from Paris
Keystone

The transfer of Khvicha Kvaratskhelya from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain is complete.

Keystone-SDA

17.01.2025, 23:09

The 23-year-old Georgian attacker has signed a contract in Paris until the summer of 2029, as the French top-flight club announced on Friday evening.

PSG and Napoli did not disclose the transfer fee. According to French and Italian reports, the sum amounts to 70 million euros, making the winger the most expensive winter transfer in Ligue 1 history.

Kvarazchelja, affectionately known as "Kvaradona" in Naples in reference to Diego Maradona, came to Italy from Dinamo Batumi in 2022 for around €13.3 million and led the southern Italian Serie A club to the league title in his first season with outstanding performances.

