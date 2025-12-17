  1. Residential Customers
Victory against Flamengo Paris Saint-Germain win Intercontinental Cup

SDA

17.12.2025 - 21:23

PSG win the Intercontinental Cup in Qatar
Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain secure victory in the Intercontinental Cup. The reigning Champions League winners triumphed against Flamengo in Qatar.

Keystone-SDA

17.12.2025, 21:23

17.12.2025, 23:19

However, the favorites from France prevailed against the Brazilian club late on, only in a penalty shoot-out. While Chwitscha Kwarazchelia made it 1:0 for PSG in the 38th minute, Flamengo equalized in the 62nd minute, Jorghino scoring from the penalty spot. That was the end of regular time.

After a goalless extra time, the penalty shoot-out finally had to be decided. PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov saved four of Flamengo's penalties to secure Paris their sixth title this calendar year.

