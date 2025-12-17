Paris Saint-Germain secure victory in the Intercontinental Cup. The reigning Champions League winners triumphed against Flamengo in Qatar.
However, the favorites from France prevailed against the Brazilian club late on, only in a penalty shoot-out. While Chwitscha Kwarazchelia made it 1:0 for PSG in the 38th minute, Flamengo equalized in the 62nd minute, Jorghino scoring from the penalty spot. That was the end of regular time.
After a goalless extra time, the penalty shoot-out finally had to be decided. PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov saved four of Flamengo's penalties to secure Paris their sixth title this calendar year.