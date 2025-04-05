The players of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate their champion coach Luis Enrique Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned French champions early.

Coach Luis Enrique's team won 1:0 against Angers on matchday 28 and can no longer be displaced from the top of the Ligue 1 table in the remaining six matchdays of the current season. It is PSG's fourth league title in a row.

PSG played with overwhelming superiority against the promoted team, but created relatively few scoring chances. Désiré Doué scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute.

The Parisians do not have much time to celebrate the 13th league title in the club's history. On Wednesday, PSG will face Aston Villa in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. Despite former stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the club has never won Europe's most important club competition.

