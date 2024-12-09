Parliament wants more money for the Women's European Football Championship. Pictured: Maddli, the mascot of the Women's Euro 2025 (archive image) Keystone

Parliament wants Switzerland to support next year's European Women's Football Championship with CHF 15 million. After the Council of States, the National Council also voted in favor of a corresponding motion on Monday.

SDA

The large chamber adopted the motion of the Council of States' Committee for Science, Education and Culture (WBK-S) by 116 votes to 43 with 19 abstentions. The Council of States had already approved the motion in March.

Monday's decision was more symbolic in nature. As part of a supplementary credit to the budget for the current year, both councils had already allocated the corresponding amount months ago. The motion has already been implemented, said President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Sport Viola Amherd.

The amount is almost four times what the national government wanted to spend. In January, the Federal Council decided to support the European Championships, which will take place in Switzerland in summer 2025, with just four million francs. One of the reasons it gave for this was the Confederation's strained financial situation.

The Federal Council's decision in January caused consternation among those affected. Critics argued that four million francs was just one twentieth of the 80 million francs that the Confederation had spent on the 2008 European Men's Football Championship in Switzerland and Austria.

SDA