🇷🇸 DERBY DAY IN Serbia! 🔥⚽

RED STAR SMASH PARTIZAN 3–0!!!

BUT HONESTLY… THESE SCENES ARE EVEN BETTER 😍

PURE PASSION. FIERY FANS. REAL FOOTBALL CULTURE!pic.twitter.com/qBIIE6eqLv — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) February 22, 2026

Shocking scenes in the Belgrade derby: Red Star beat Partizan 3:0 - but instead of just football, a fire in the stands made the headlines.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Red Star wins the Belgrade derby 3-0 against Partizan, but the game is overshadowed by a fire in the visitors' section and an eight-minute stoppage in play.

Partizan supporters set fire to seat shells and the fire department had to intervene to extinguish the blaze.

The Belgrade derby has been considered a high-risk match for years, after several serious fan riots and injuries. Show more

The derby between Red Star and Partizan Belgrade has been considered a high-risk match for years. Violent fan riots occur time and again. On Sunday, the match was even overshadowed by a firefight.

What happened? Shortly after Austria international striker Marko Arnautovic scored the 2:0 for Red Star, the situation in the visitors' sector escalated: Partizan fans set fire to seats. Thick smoke rises and flames burst through the stadium.

The referee and officials react immediately and the match is interrupted. The fire department arrives and extinguishes the fire. After a forced break of around eight minutes, the ball rolls again and the situation in the stands calms down temporarily.

The fire department has to extinguish the fire in the stadium. Keystone

The atmosphere on the pitch and in the stands remains heated, but the derby is played to the end. In the end, the home team wins 3:0 and extends its lead over its city rivals to four points.

Repeated riots in the derby

The fact that the Belgrade derby repeatedly gets out of hand is nothing new. Back in 2024, the then Partizan coach Aleksandar Stanojević was injured by angry fans after entering the dressing room following a 4-0 defeat against Red Star. A piece of glass hit him above the eye. Back in 2017, there were serious clashes between supporters of both camps right at the start of the game, with 17 people injured.

