SC Freiburg celebrates a historic European Cup coup. The pictures after the victory against Braga go around the world.

DPA dpa

Shortly before midnight, the party hit "Heute fährt die 18 bis nach Istanbul" was blaring from the dressing room. The SC Freiburg professionals had already celebrated their historic success extensively with the fans. It was an "unbelievable evening", said double goal scorer Lukas Kübler. The scenes after the final whistle had highlighted "the uniqueness and unity of the club", said midfielder Maximilian Eggestein.

Storming the pitch after the final whistle

Thanks to another magical night of football, Freiburg have reached an international final for the first time. After the furious 3:1 win over Sporting Braga in the Europa League semi-final second leg, which was only shaky in the final phase, there was no stopping them on Thursday evening. "The fans should celebrate like this," said Eggestein about the supporters' stampede. Nobody was injured and the pitch was cleared quickly. The players continued to celebrate with the fans in the curve for a long time afterwards.

"When you're in the final, you want to win," announced defender Kübler with a view to the final on May 20 in Istanbul - knowing full well that Freiburg will be underdogs against top English club Aston Villa. "We're really looking forward to it," said Eggestein.

Schuster shines as Streich's successor

It has already been an outstanding season for SC - and the most successful internationally in the club's history. Thanks to their strength at home and aided by the early red card against Braga's Mario Dorgeles for an emergency stop (7th minute), Freiburg also turned around their clash with the Portuguese fourth-placed team.

Kübler's brace (19th/72nd), Johan Manzambi's dream goal (41st) and keeper Noah Atubolu as a rock in the fire in the hot final phase were Freiburg's heroes. Among them, of course, was coach Julian Schuster - in just his second year as professional head coach.

The 41-year-old has seamlessly continued SC's remarkable development as the successor to long-term coach Christian Streich. Last season, Freiburg only narrowly missed out on their first Champions League appearance under Schuster. Now, 33 years after their first Bundesliga promotion, they are in a European Cup final for the first time. "Road to Istanbul" is the motto in the Europa League. Just like in the SC dressing room.