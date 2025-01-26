Air sovereignty: Pascal Loretz uses his 1.91 meter height to his advantage. Keystone

Despite his young age, Pascal Loretz is already a permanent fixture between the posts at FC Luzern. He is not a loudspeaker, but he hits the right notes. Soon the foreign country will be calling.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you At the age of 21, Pascal Loretz has played 73 games for the FC Luzern 1st team.

The goalkeeper is one of the central Swiss club's most identifiable figures. Goalkeeping coach Lorenzo Bucchi raves about him: "If Pasci continues on his path in training and in matches, I don't see any limits for him."

Loretz was called up for the national team for the first time last November. Show more

In yellow, burgundy and black, they hang neatly lined up between the blue home and white away shirts: the goalkeeper shirts. However, the number 1 with the name Loretz is nowhere to be found. "We always flock them fresh," explains the sales clerk in the fan store. There are no official figures, but Loretz is one of the best-selling shirts. He is particularly popular with the little ones.

The identification figure

Pascal Loretz, 21, is already a figure of identification at FC Luzern, even though he is only in his second full season with the professional team from Central Switzerland. He is the face of the team with many home-grown players. A leader without volume. Unlike his predecessor Marius Müller, he doesn't make big noises. Loretz impresses as a calming influence between the posts, a safe anchor for his front men.

He has played 73 games for the 1st team so far and has already picked up a point or two in the process. Last weekend, for example, when Lausanne-Sport's players despaired of the young Lucerne goalkeeper. "It's always nice when you can put in a good performance. It's important to get back on track, especially after the winter break," he says ahead of Sunday's match against Zurich.

FC Luzern are in 4th place after 19 rounds, just two points behind leaders Lugano. However, they are also only six points behind Young Boys in 9th place. "Anything is possible, towards the front, but also towards the back. We have to set ourselves small goals and take it game by game."

The adaptable one

Pascal Loretz moved from neighboring SC Kriens to FC Luzern's youth academy at the age of eleven, where he progressed through all levels up to U18. In February 2023, he made his Super League debut at the age of 19. "That was the moment I'd been working for my whole life." The Lucerne team held the then leaders Young Boys to a draw in front of the home crowd, with Loretz beaten once, from eleven meters.

The Lucerne goalkeeper conceded his first six goals in the Super League from penalties. He was only beaten out of play in his seventh game. "That was an incredible run with the penalties," says Loretz, shaking his head in the knowledge that his statistics could be improved. He only managed to save one out of 16 penalties.

As weak as this record is, the young man's performance on the pitch is impressive. "I've never seen such a young goalkeeper with such calmness and coolness," enthuses Lorenzo Bucchi, "neither as a coach nor during my time as a professional footballer. His confidence and composure are exceptional." At the same time, however, this is also one of his greatest weaknesses. "Sometimes I wish he would be a bit more cheeky in the game."

Bucchi has known Loretz since he joined the junior team. The Italian has been goalkeeping coach for the first team since 2018 and is one of Loretz's biggest supporters. He describes his protégé as a "very complete" goalkeeper - "technically clean, physically top and an outstanding athlete". His greatest strength, however, is his game intelligence. "He anticipates match situations brilliantly and almost always makes the right decisions. I'm also impressed by his ability to learn: when we analyze situations, he immediately understands what I mean and then implements it on the pitch."

The level-headed one

None of this has escaped Patrick Foletti's notice. Having once stood between the posts himself at FCL and Kriens, the man from Ticino has been working as a goalkeeping coach for the association since 2011. He is the right-hand man of national team coach Murat Yakin. In November, he offers Loretz, who is battling with YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller for a regular place in the U21 squad, his first call-up for the senior national team. Loretz did not make his debut, as he was injured before the team meeting. "That was a shame, but I hope to be called up again soon. In the end, I have a bit of influence on that myself."

"If Pasci continues on his path in training and in games, I don't see any limits for him," says Bucchi. "He has enormous potential and I am convinced that he will have an impressive career in Switzerland. I also believe he can be successful abroad in the future."

The move abroad seems only a matter of time. However, the 1.91-meter man is in no hurry. "I don't have to rush into anything just because I've made a switch. I'm in very good hands here, I feel comfortable." Everything has to be right for a transfer: the club's project, the personal starting position, the feeling.

Loretz is tied to Lucerne until 2027. It is questionable whether his shirts will be available in the fan store for that long.