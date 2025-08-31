Sporting director Milos Malenovic and president Ancillo Canepa take a seat on the players' bench at FC Zurich's match at the Schützenwiese in Winterthur. A sign that the coach is under particular scrutiny?

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you During FCZ's 3-1 win in Winterthur, sporting director Milos Malenovic and president Ancillo Canepa sit on the bench for the entire match.

"I don't know how the coach feels when he knows that he always has the president and the head of sport breathing down his neck," says Philippe Montandon in the blue Sport Studio.

Coach Mitchell van der Gaag doesn't think it's a big deal: "It's more for the others who are involved in the league." Show more

It's still early in the Super League season, but new FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag already seems to be under pressure. This could be interpreted as the presence of sporting director Milos Malenovic and president Ancillo Canepa on the FCZ players' bench in the match against Winterthur.

Before the start of the new season, the management was still talking about refraining from this and leaving the sporting leadership to the coach. This was after the head of sport gave tactical instructions on the bench instead of the then coach Ricardo Moniz in the last championship.

"It's a question of trust"

A week after the 4-0 home defeat against promoted Thun, both the sporting director and the president were now on the players' bench. What influence does that have on coach van der Gaag?

"I don't know how the coach feels when he knows that he always has the president and the head of sport breathing down his neck," says Philippe Montandon in the blue Sport Studio. It is a difficult situation for the coach and his coaching could be influenced by the presence of the two.

In his long career, Montandon has never experienced the president sitting on the players' bench. "In Sion, people are familiar with Constantin. But he usually sits in the stands. He might come down from the stands and stand next to the bench, but not on the bench himself." He finds it strange that the president sits on the bench. That doesn't give the coach the best feeling.

For blue Sport expert Pascal Schürpf, it's also a question of trust. "If you say to someone: 'You're our coach, you look after the team and we trust you' and then you're always looking over your shoulder, I don't know whether the basis of trust is honest and good."

"We stick together"

And what does the man himself think after the 3:1 win in Winterthur? "I hear this question a lot, even in my first media conference," van der Gaag tells blue Sport with a smile.

It's normal that a lot has happened during the week. When FCZ loses 4-0 at home, something has to happen. "There are a lot of talks going on. You talk to the team, to the management. Then it becomes clear that we have to stick together. And that's exactly what happened today."

For the Dutchman, everyone shares responsibility for what happens on the pitch. "I understand the questions, that's normal. But we have to get through it together and show the outside world that we're still sticking together."

When asked what had happened that Malenovic was now on the bench after all, the 53-year-old replied that certain circumstances can lead to changes. "It's not a big deal for me as a coach, it's more for the others involved in the league."

