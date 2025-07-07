At the age of 35, Pascal Schürpf is ending his active football career and moving to the blue Sport Studio. As a football pundit, Schürpf will strengthen the Super League coverage in the future.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pascal Schürpf is ending his active football career and moving from the pitch to the blue Sport studios.

The former Luzern, Basel, Vaduz and GC player says of his new job: "It's time for me to start a new chapter."

Schürpf will make his first appearance as a blue Sport expert on July 25 at the start of the new Super League season. Show more

blue Sport is strengthening its team for the coming season with Pascal Schürpf as an expert. The experienced professional footballer, who has just announced his retirement from active sport, will be analyzing the Brack Super League for the "Home of Football" in future.

Pascal Schürpf is known as a gifted attacking player and a formative identification figure for FC Luzern, where he played for six years. His commitment and goal threat quickly made him a fan favorite in central Switzerland. The 35-year-old's career began at FC Basel, before moving on to FC Vaduz. In the last two seasons, he played for Grasshopper Club Zurich, where he is now ending his active football career.

"Entertaining fans with experience"

"After many intensive and successful years on the pitch, it's time for me to start a new chapter. I'm really looking forward to bringing my passion for football to blue Sport as an expert and entertaining the fans with my experiences," explains Schürpf.

"As a former player who was still on the pitch last season, Pascal Schürpf brings a wealth of experience that will provide our viewers with valuable perspectives on the dynamics of clubs. With his authentic and committed manner, he will be an excellent addition to our team," says Claudia Lässer, CEO of Entertainment Programm AG.

Pascal Schürpf will make his first appearance at the start of the Brack Super League. Swiss football kicks off the new season on July 25 - and only blue Sport will be showing all matches live.

