The reigning champions are reeling. In the football talk Heimspiel, Blerim Dzemaili and Pascal Zuberbühler talk about the current situation at FCB and criticize the sporting management. Meanwhile, they defend coach Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pascal Zuberbühler sharply criticizes FCB's club management, and sports director Daniel Stucki in particular gets his comeuppance.

Blerim Dzemaili explains why patience is now required at FCB with Stephan Lichsteiner.

Lichtsteiner's public criticism of his team was a mistake. Show more

FC Basel is still not getting anywhere with Stephan Lichtsteiner. After the narrow victory against GC, the next setback for the defending champions followed on Sunday with a clear 3-0 defeat in St. Gallen.

In the football talk Heimspiel, blue experts Blerim Dzemaili and Pascal Zuberbühler defend the coach. "He's a young coach. He will still learn a lot, it's a learning process," says Zuberbühler.

"Stucki still has a lot to learn"

Instead, the former FCB goalkeeper (287 games) takes the club management to task. The timing of the coaching change in particular is a thorn in Zuberbühler's side: "Changing coaches at a time like this is a no-go for me. An own goal."

He says of sporting director Daniel Stucki: "In Salzburg, he sawed Magnin's legs off in public in front of the camera. You can't do that." He continues: "He hasn't been head of sport for long, he still has a lot to learn."

Heimspiel als Podcast

Zuberbühler also criticizes the fact that so many players were let go in the summer. "I didn't like the situation with Kade. Why didn't they try to keep him and at least use him for the games against Copenhagen? I didn't understand that."

Big change

For Dzemaili, it is clear that the club had to react. He is now calling for patience. "I think it's good when you bring in a young coach. But you have to give him time. At the moment he's feeling the pressure and that's not good for him."

Lichsteiner came to Basel from the 1st division Classic. FCB is his first professional stop as a coach. He previously coached Wettswil-Bonstetten. This change is huge, emphasizes Dzemaili. "In the first division, everyone looks up to you, you're Stephan Lichtsteiner. They do everything you say. But it's different in the professional game. He has to make the players better so that they also look up to him." According to the 39-year-old, Lichtsteiner also needs to say goodbye to being a player even more.

"He's very emotional," says Dzemaili, who knows Lichtsteiner well from the national team. But the fact that he publicly criticized his team was a mistake. "He will learn from it," Zuberbühler and Dzemaili agree.