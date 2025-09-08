🚨ÖZEL GÖRÜNTÜ| Lamine Yamal pasaportunu kaybetti.



Maçtan sonra uzun süre pasaportunu arayan, soyunma odasına geri dönüp pasaportu için oraya da bakan Lamine Yamal, pasaportunu bulamadan stadyumdan ayrıldı. @beyazfutbol pic.twitter.com/bDFmVfwjvn — Emir (@emirkiliccetinn) September 7, 2025

Barça and Spain star Lamine Yamal is stuck in an involuntary adventure after yesterday's 6-0 triumph against Turkey - his passport has disappeared without trace.

Jan Arnet

According to the Turkish media outlet "Beyaz Futbol", the 18-year-old apparently lost the document after the World Cup qualifier in Turkey. A video has emerged on social media showing Yamal throwing his hands up in the team bus and desperately searching for his passport in his suitcase (see above).

Apparently without success. According to the media report, the passport has not turned up. Whether and how the youngster will be able to cross the border and return to Spain without a travel document is currently completely unclear.