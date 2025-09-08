  1. Residential Customers
Curious search operation after 6:0 win Passport lost: Lamine Yamal is apparently stuck in Turkey

Jan Arnet

8.9.2025

Barça and Spain star Lamine Yamal is stuck in an involuntary adventure after yesterday's 6-0 triumph against Turkey - his passport has disappeared without trace.

08.09.2025, 09:49

08.09.2025, 09:58

According to the Turkish media outlet "Beyaz Futbol", the 18-year-old apparently lost the document after the World Cup qualifier in Turkey. A video has emerged on social media showing Yamal throwing his hands up in the team bus and desperately searching for his passport in his suitcase (see above).

Apparently without success. According to the media report, the passport has not turned up. Whether and how the youngster will be able to cross the border and return to Spain without a travel document is currently completely unclear.

