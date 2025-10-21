Patrick Rahmen is apparently returning to the Schützenwiese. Keystone

Following the dismissal of Uli Forte, FC Winterthur has apparently found its new head coach. According to a media report, Patrick Rahmen will be the new Winti coach.

Jan Arnet

"Patrick Rahmen returns to the Schützenwiese", writes Blick. According to the report, the Basel native, who was already on the FCW touchline from 2023 to 2024, will be unveiled as the new head coach on Wednesday.

Rahmen left Winti for Bern in the summer of 2024 after a strong season that saw FCW finish in fifth place. He was then sacked by YB after just three months, but is still on the payroll today. A solution has now been found with the Bernese and the way is now clear for Rahmen and his comeback in Winterthur.

The 56-year-old is set to set the pace for the first time on Saturday evening. Winti will then play at home against FC Lucerne - and will finally be looking for their first win of the season. With just two points from their first nine games, Winterthur are bottom of the table. Uli Forte was sacked as head coach on Monday.