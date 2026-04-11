Patrick Rahmen should save Winterthur from dropping into the Challenge League. Keystone

Winterthur is staggering towards relegation. With six rounds to go, they are five points behind GC. Patrick Rahmen still has hope of staying in the league ahead of the direct duel on Saturday.

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"Come to stay!" The slogan is prominently displayed on the red wall at the entrance to the players' dressing rooms at the Schützenwiese stadium, along with a picture of the Challenge League championship trophy and the promotion scarf from the 2021/22 season. Patrick Rahmen is put in the right light by the photographer in front of the Winterthur club crest before the coach takes time for an in-depth interview in the clubhouse.

Patrick Rahmen, are you superstitious?

"Not like I used to be. I had certain rituals, such as wearing clothes that I didn't change if I won. But I've given that up, because you can also drive yourself crazy. The important thing is not what you wear, but what you do during the week."

So Lukas Mühl's broken shoelace, which was at the origin of the second goal conceded in Lausanne, annoyed you in hindsight, but didn't worry you any more?

"It was unfortunate, but it can happen during the game and has nothing to do with fate. I was annoyed that he was sent off and that we conceded a goal as a result. But I was more annoyed that we didn't work against the ball with the same consistency immediately before the break as we had done before. That cost us a great starting position. In our situation, that can't happen to us."

With six matchdays to go, your team is five points behind Grasshoppers at the bottom of the table. What gives you confidence that you can still manage to avoid relegation via the barrage?

"The last few weeks. We've had two games against Lausanne and FCB in which we came away empty-handed, but in which we should have scored points based on the course of the game. The way we've played recently is right. The team is working, the energy is there, we're training well."

The current desolate state of Grasshoppers should also give you hope - you still face the record champions twice, so you still have everything in your own hands.

"That's right, that's an important point. But in the end, we don't have to look to Zurich, we have to stay with ourselves. We have to deliver our performance."

Anything other than a win on Saturday will not help FC Winterthur progress. At the same time, a defeat would probably mean relegation. How do you approach such a groundbreaking game?

"The starting position is clear. We want to win the direct encounter and are going into the game with the right mindset. We're playing at home, have the crowd behind us and want to play with conviction. We spoke this morning about the Real v Bayern game and the courage Bayern showed to play forward to the end. They acted. That's exactly what I want from my team. Not to think too much about what could be, but to be in the here and now."

That's probably easier said than done.

"In the end, it's about taking the pressure off and delivering the performance. That's the challenge. There are a few things that I have brought in and that I will bring in. I won't reveal exactly what they are at this point, of course."

At your presentation in October, you said: "Only those who are prepared to take a risk can make a difference." Have you taken enough risks so far?

"We've had to overcome a lot of resistance, we've repeatedly had absences, suspended players, sick players, beyond the normal extent. You have to face up to that. We took enough risks in these situations - if you want to talk about risk in a case like this. We did our job, but we weren't always rewarded as we deserved. I can't remember any points that we stole. On the other hand, we dropped a few points. When you're at the bottom of the table, that tends to be the case. But we still have a chance of staying in the league."

In the "Patrick Rahmen table", Winterthur are in second-last place, two points ahead of GC. So you haven't made up too many points, you haven't managed the turnaround yet.

"As I said, a lot of things have gone against us. Important players like Nishan Burkart and Fabian Rohner were out for a long time. I've never made a big issue of that because I don't think it helps. Instead, you should talk about the players who are available to you and make them strong. I'm the last person to make excuses. But you have to take these points into consideration when assessing the current situation."

In your second term in Winterthur, you have averaged just 0.74 points in the championship. In your first term of office, it was 1.29. In 23 championship games under you, Winterthur conceded 56 goals, more than any other team. 25 goals scored during this period is also the second-worst figure in the entire league. In 2023/24, 60 goals were scored at the end of the season, the third most in the league. What has changed at the Schützenwiese? Where is the spirit from back then?

"The spirit is still there. You can't deny that to the team and the club. The difference is that when I came here in 2023, we were able to work on a direction. The squad was together from the start, everyone knew from the beginning how we wanted to play. We had a mix of technically strong players and fast wingers. We still have them in the squad now, but they've often dropped out. The other thing is that when you come in in the middle of the season and take over a team that has only picked up two points from nine games, the starting position is different. You have to give the team new courage and strengthen cohesion. That's not easy."

You are not the typical "firefighter" that clubs like to hire in similar situations.

"Yes, I am at times."

Then the impression from the outside is deceptive.

"I'm not the same in the dressing room as I am in front of the camera, I can get loud sometimes and bring in emotions. It's about finding the right mix."

Why is it that in the last six games in particular, things that didn't yield the necessary points in the previous 32 games - or 23 in your case - are supposed to work out?

"The development is going in the right direction. In St. Gallen, for example, we could have picked up three points. In the end, we came away empty-handed. But the performance was right, there aren't many teams that have caused St. Gallen such problems away from home this season as we did."

One thing is clear: a final spurt similar to last year under Uli Forte is needed. Winterthur also faced Grasshoppers on matchday 33 - and won 1:0. A good omen, even for someone who is no longer as superstitious as he used to be?

"That no longer counts. Last season, the boys proved that they can do it. They have to take that with them. But now it's a new situation again. We have to bring our energy and enthusiasm onto the pitch. Then we'll turn our performances into the points we need."

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