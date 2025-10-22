Patrick Rahmen is back at the Schützenwiese. sda

It's now official: Patrick Rahmen is back as coach of FC Winterthur. The 56-year-old is to lead the Super League bottom club out of the crisis - and brings experience and good memories with him.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Winterthur confirms the return of Patrick Rahmen as head coach.

He replaces the dismissed Uli Forte and signs until summer 2027.

Rahmen was already on the sidelines in 2023/24 and surprisingly led Winti into the top half of the table. Show more

FC Winterthur acted quickly after parting ways with Uli Forte - and is relying on a familiar face. As the club announced on Wednesday morning, Patrick Rahmen is returning to the Schützenwiese. The Basel coach has been given a contract until summer 2027 and will lead the first training session with the team this afternoon.

Rahmen knows the club very well: in the 2023/24 season, he led the Eulach city team to a respectable sixth place as a promoted team. He then moved to Young Boys, where he was released during the first half of the season. Now he is set to bring Winterthur back into calmer waters in the current season.

"Patrick Rahmen is an experienced coach who can stabilize and sustainably develop our team," FCW announced in a statement. The 56-year-old is regarded as a communicative motivator who is appreciated by players and fans alike.

The club is currently deep in crisis: after nine match days, Winterthur is at the bottom of the Super League table with just two points. Those responsible hope that the new old coach can secure the club's survival in the league - and build on his successful first term in office.