Alessandro Vogt has played his way into the hearts of the St.Gallen fans in a flash with his explosive start to the season. David Garcia, pedagogical coach at FCSG, talks to blue Sport about a special generation in the academy.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alessandro Vogt is one of the main reasons for St.Gallen's successful start to the season.

According to David Garcia, the 20-year-old striker was already an "affectionate rascal" as a 17-year-old.

Behar Neziri (22) and Corsin Konietzke (19) are also playing well for the Espen at the moment.

No coincidence for Garcia: "These players have pushed each other in recent years." Show more

5 goals in 5 games: Alessandro Vogt has made a dream start to his professional career at FC St.Gallen. The 20-year-old not only led FCSG to second place in the table, but also shot himself to the top of the Super League goalscorer list.

David Garcia, who is a pedagogical coach in the FCSG academy, expressed little surprise to blue Sport. "His character is characterized by his determination. He always believed that he would get a chance at some point and he repeatedly told me that he would do well when he got it."

And that's exactly what happened. In the green and white shirt, Vogt shines with speed, technique and vision - but above all with a cool head. The young striker's knack for scoring goals was already evident in the academy, as Garcia confirms: "He joined the FC St.Gallen academy as a 17-year-old. I got to know him as an affectionate, sly player - and what makes me particularly happy is that this slyness can now also be seen on the pitches of the Super League."

Neziri and Konietzke underline the boom in young talent

In addition to Vogt, two other young talents are making a big impression in St.Gallen. One of them is Behar Neziri (22), who has played the full distance in every game so far (450 minutes) and has already become the new pace-setter in the Espen midfield. Corsin Konietzke (19) has also made a strong start to the new season with two goals and two assists in all competitions.

Alessandro Vogt (left) and Behar Neziri are among the new regulars at St.Gallen. KEYSTONE

For the head of the "Future Champs Ostschweiz" academy, this is no coincidence: "Vogt has certainly also benefited from the generation we now have in the academy, with Corsin Konietzke and Behar Neziri, who are also top performers in the first team. These players have pushed each other in recent years and I am extremely pleased that they are doing so well at the highest level."

The St.Gallen jewels will get their next chance to showcase their talent on Saturday evening at home against FC Lugano. blue Sport will broadcast the game live from 20:30.