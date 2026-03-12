A shove by Chelsea's Neto against a ball boy causes an uproar - how the Portuguese explains the scene and why he gave the boy his shirt.

Pedro Neto pushes a ball boy against the chest in the hectic closing stages of the Champions League match in Paris after he doesn't give the ball away quickly enough in stoppage time. The boy falls backwards against an advertising hoarding and remains - somewhat theatrically - on the ground, but then quickly gets up again. The incident is followed by scuffles with PSG players.

Chelsea's star striker Pedro Neto apologizes afterwards: "In the emotional phase of the game - we were behind - I wanted to get the ball. I pushed him slightly. I saw that I hurt him and I'm sorry, because I'm not normally like that," said the Portuguese after Chelsea FC's 5-2 defeat in the first leg of the round of 16 at defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Shirt as an apology - no comparison with Serey Dié

"I gave him my jersey. He was very happy," added Neto. Shortly after the incident, Chelsea even conceded the fifth goal.

Even if the shove was not sporting, there have been far worse incidents in the past. In Switzerland, Serey Dié caused a scandal in 2012 when the then Sion professional slapped a ball boy in the face because the 13-year-old did not give the ball away immediately.