blue Sport expert Alex Frei has a good nose when it comes to penalties. Presenter Valentina Maceri confirms that he has predicted all the scorers correctly. He earns applause from the guests in the studio.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Atlético Madrid force Real Madrid into a penalty shoot-out and are dramatically eliminated.

The VAR intervenes when Atlético star Julian Alvarez takes a penalty and tells the referee on the pitch that the Argentinian touched the ball twice and the goal should therefore not count.

Meanwhile, Alex Frei proves in the blue Sport Studio that he is a real oracle when it comes to penalties. Show more

Late at night, expert Alex Frei receives applause from the audience in the blue Sport Studio. A little proud and with a twinkle in his eye, he makes it clear that he has predicted all the scorers correctly, which presenter Valentina Maceri immediately confirms. And not only in the penalty shoot-out, but also for Vinicius Junior's penalty in the 70th minute. He had foreseen that the Brazilian would shoot well over the goal - and that's exactly what happened.

Why the VAR intervenes in the penalty shoot-out

Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It was a real thriller in which the VAR also played a decisive role. Atlético star Julian Alvarez's attempt was fizzing into the net when the video referee suddenly intervened and told the referee on the pitch that the goal should not count.

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner explains in the blue Sport Studio that Szymon Marciniak had no choice but to disallow the goal. He hadn't seen it live or in the replays himself, but it was clear: "If the VAR can resolve that the ball was touched a second time after the first contact, then the goal simply doesn't count. The referee had to apply the rule." But it was "extremely bitter and nobody likes that," said Erlachner.

In fact, even when watching the TV images several times, it is not clear that Alvarez touched the ball twice.