Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of the Swiss national team players at home and abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships.

Patrick Lämmle

The focus is on the Swiss women, who have a good chance of making it to the European Championships at home this summer.

🇩🇪 Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Frankfurt lose their top-of-the-table clash against Bayern Munich 0:3 and miss out on making the fight for the championship title even more exciting - the gap to the leaders is now a whopping 9 points with 3 rounds to go. In the 57th minute, Reuteler beat her opponent in the sixteen, but then failed to score against the goalkeeper, who reacted strongly. Ten minutes before the end, she set up another top chance for Frankfurt before being substituted.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Nadine Riesen, who has not been called up for the national team recently, is substituted in the 78th minute. The result remains unchanged.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

The 23-year-old played a top game in the 1-0 win over SGS Essen and played a major part in the victory. The goalkeeping discussion in the national team is unlikely to die down if Peng continues to perform so well. It is already clear that Werder Bremen will finish the league somewhere in mid-table. But the really big highlight is still to come: on May 1, Peng and her team will face Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup final.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

The 25-year-old was substituted in the 77th minute. The result remains the same.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

After her unfortunate performances for the national team, Herzog suffers another setback against Hoffenheim. She had to fish the ball out of the net five times against Hoffenheim (2:5 defeat).

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti is finally back in the starting eleven and plays on the left wing. However, she did not score many points in the 5-2 defeat. She was yellow-carded in the 76th minute.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade suffered a serious injury in December and now makes her comeback. She was substituted in the 74th minute against Hoffenheim with the score at 1:4. Despite the defeat, it was a good day for her and the hope lives on that she will still manage to get on the European Championship bandwagon.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli plays in central defense in the 1:1 draw against favored Wolfsburg.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

The 18-year-old is in the starting eleven for Freiburg. She is substituted in the 54th minute with the score at 0-0.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

The 22-year-old Fölmli, who recently made her first appearance for the national team in two years against Iceland, was also substituted in the 54th minute.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Cologne face Leverkusen away from home on Monday.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Potsdam lose 0:1 against Jena, their 18th defeat in 19 games. Schmid plays through and is cautioned in stoppage time. Silia Plochinger is in goal for the second time in a row - the 21-year-old moved from Rapperswil-Jona to Turbine Potsdam in February. Flavia Lüscher once again does not feature for the Bundesliga bottom team.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma lose their home game against Juventus 2-1. Pilgrim is in the starting eleven and is substituted in the 59th minute with the score at 2-0.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Eseosa Aigbogun, 99-time international, does not get any minutes for the fourth time in a row.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

The Swiss players were also mere spectators for the leaders from Turin. Calligaris last played for the national team against France and made a partial appearance against Iceland, while her last appearance for Juve was on February 9, although she also missed several games through injury.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann has long been confined to the bench at Torino or is only allowed to play a few minutes. In the last four games, she has not received any playing time and has also not been called up for the national team. She only makes headlines off the pitch, for example when she kicks a ball on the beach in a bikini while the national team is fighting for points in the Nations League.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib is substituted for Barcelona in the 71st minute with the score at 5-0. Less than five minutes later, she unleashed a cross-field pass to world-class player Bonmati, who shot the ball against the post. In the end, Barça won 6-0 against 3rd-placed Atlético Madrid, with the first two goals, both scored with a back heel, being particularly impressive. Barça are definitely ready for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea next Saturday.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

After her rather unfortunate international debut against Iceland, Ballesté was only substituted in the 87th minute against Valencia. Five minutes later, a team-mate concedes a penalty, which the home team converts to make the final score 1-1.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place in England this weekend - and without Swiss participation. On Tuesday, Arsenal face Leicester in the league, and four days later, on Easter Saturday, they continue in the Champions League. There, Arsenal will take on Olympique Lyon in the semi-final first leg.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Manchester United are the guests on April 19.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham host Aston Villa on Easter Sunday.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz is in a relegation battle with Aston Villa. A win against Tottenham on Easter Sunday would ease the situation somewhat.

🇸🇪 Sweden

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto play Rosengard on Monday, who, like Hammarby, have won their first two games of the season.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun came on for Dijon with half an hour to go and immediately put her stamp on the game. She set up several chances and also provided the assist for the 1-0 winning goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili and PSV will face Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

🇺🇲 USA

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann, who is not in top form at the moment, was substituted in the 84th minute against Angel City with the score at 1-2, but shortly afterwards she hit the back of the net. However, the 34-year-old is not at fault for the goal.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The 34-year-old was substituted in the 87th minute of the 1-0 defeat against Orlando Pride. Her team had a sniff at an equalizer, but ended up empty-handed.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen was substituted for Valerenga in the 66th minute when the score was 2-0, but 20 minutes later it was 2-2. In the 90th minute, Norwegian international Karina Saevik scored to make it 3-2 and Inauen was still able to celebrate against her former team-mates. Inauen is still waiting to make her international debut, having sat on the bench for the last four games.

🇨🇭Schweiz

BSC YB Iman Beney

YB celebrate a 2:1 first-leg win in Lucerne in the play-off quarter-final. Beney plays only a minor role in the decisive scenes.

BSC YB Naomi Luyet

Luyet played her last game on November 23 and has been out of action ever since. YB have been keeping a low profile for months and are unwilling to disclose the exact nature of the injury, even when asked.

BSC YB Stephanie Waeber

The 24-year-old prepares the 1:0 with an impressive through pass. Her corner kick is also the source of YB's winning goal.

GC Noemi Ivelj

GC drew the first leg against Servette (1-1) and still have every chance of reaching the semi-finals in the second leg in Geneva. Ivelj plays in midfield for the Zurich side. Advancing would also be important for Ivelj because otherwise her season would already be over and she would not be able to gain any more match practice before the European Championship.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

Basel celebrate a 2:1 away win in the quarter-final first leg against Aarau. Sow does her job in midfield, but is not in the spotlight for the goals.

FC Basel Aurélie Csillag

In the 26th minute, Aurélie Csillag is launched, is clearly quicker than her opponent and smashes the ball into the net with her left foot from around 14 meters to make it 1-0.

FC Basel Lia Kamber

The 19-year-old also plays the full distance in the Basel midfield. She does not stand out from the crowd.

Servette FC Chênois Féminin Sandrine Mauron

Mauron plays through the midfield against GC, but neither stands out nor stands out.

FC St.Gallen Nadine Böhi

In the 81st minute, she makes a fine save to prevent the score from going 3-0 down. In the end, the FCSG women still lose 3-1. She can do little about the goals conceded.

FC St.Gallen Larina Baumann

Baumann is missing from the St.Gallen squad.

FC Zurich Noemi Benz

Before the 1:2 after a corner, she briefly loses her bearings and therefore looks unfortunate.

FC Zurich Naomi Mégroz

The 26-year-old captains the Zurich team and does a solid job in defense. After winning the Cup, FCZ are on course for the semi-finals after the first leg victory.

FC Lucerne Laura Schneider

Schneider can do little about the goals conceded (2-1 defeat against YB).

