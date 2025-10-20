Livia Peng talks about her move to Chelsea at the press conference ahead of the test matches against Canada and Scotland. She has settled in well, says the national team goalkeeper.

Patrick Lämmle

Just before the European Championship, Livia Peng replaced Elvira Herzog as number 1 in the national team. At Chelsea, however, she now has to take a back seat again. Nevertheless, she has no regrets about the switch. "I've settled in very well. I was well received in the team. It's crazy to be able to play with such good players. I'm learning so much and it's great to play for Chelsea and realize my dream," enthused Peng at the press conference early on Monday afternoon.

Compared to Bremen, everything is much more professional, the training conditions are excellent and the staff is much bigger: "We don't really have to do anything except play football." She is "actually quite relaxed" about having to queue behind England's European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton at Chelsea. She knew that she would need patience, as Hampton is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. "When I signed, I wanted to know what the plan was. We have a lot of English weeks and they also told me that they would rotate." She is looking forward to every game she is allowed to play.

She is therefore not yet worried about losing her regular place in the national team. She simply wants to give her best performance at every opportunity and push herself forward. She is likely to be the clear number 1 in the upcoming international matches anyway, especially as Elvira Herzog is missing through injury. She is really looking forward to the international matches and hopes that she can take the euphoria with her: "And we have to keep the team spirit, that's what makes us who we are."