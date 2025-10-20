Livia Peng talks about her move to Chelsea at the press conference ahead of the test matches against Canada and Scotland. She has settled in well, says the national team goalkeeper.
Just before the European Championship, Livia Peng replaced Elvira Herzog as number 1 in the national team. At Chelsea, however, she now has to take a back seat again. Nevertheless, she has no regrets about the switch. "I've settled in very well. I was well received in the team. It's crazy to be able to play with such good players. I'm learning so much and it's great to play for Chelsea and realize my dream," enthused Peng at the press conference early on Monday afternoon.
Compared to Bremen, everything is much more professional, the training conditions are excellent and the staff is much bigger: "We don't really have to do anything except play football." She is "actually quite relaxed" about having to queue behind England's European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton at Chelsea. She knew that she would need patience, as Hampton is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. "When I signed, I wanted to know what the plan was. We have a lot of English weeks and they also told me that they would rotate." She is looking forward to every game she is allowed to play.
She is therefore not yet worried about losing her regular place in the national team. She simply wants to give her best performance at every opportunity and push herself forward. She is likely to be the clear number 1 in the upcoming international matches anyway, especially as Elvira Herzog is missing through injury. She is really looking forward to the international matches and hopes that she can take the euphoria with her: "And we have to keep the team spirit, that's what makes us who we are."
The PK with Peng and Wandeler in the live stream
The press conference with Livia Peng and Leila Wandeler starts at 13:55. You can watch the press conference live in the live stream above.
Test matches against Canada and Scotland
Switzerland will test against Canada in Lucerne on Friday and away against Scotland the following Tuesday. 4 players from the 23-strong European Championship squad will not be involved.
Livia Peng has to take a back seat at Chelsea
In the summer, Peng moved from Werder Bremen to Chelsea, where she is number 2 behind England's national team goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. The 23-year-old was only between the posts in the Champions League opener against Twente (1:1). Will she remain number 1 in the national team in the long term under these circumstances?
Leila Wandeler has left her first mark
After a match-free weekend, Wandeler returns to the national team camp well rested. The 19-year-old has not yet been able to show her full potential in England. Wandeler has only made brief appearances in the league for the bottom team (0 points after 6 rounds), but in the cup she played two 90-minute games, scoring one goal and providing one assist.