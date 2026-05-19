According to a media report, Pep Guardiola's departure from Manchester City is imminent. (archive picture) dpa

Is the Guardiola era at Man City coming to an end? According to a media report, the 55-year-old will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season. There is already speculation about a successor.

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According to a media report, starting coach Pep Guardiola is about to step down as coach of Manchester City. According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail", the Spaniard will leave the English club at the end of the season. According to the report, the Premier League club has begun to inform its sponsors of his departure. It would mark the end of a successful era at the Skyblues. Guardiola still has a contract in Manchester until 2027.

Kompany as successor?

There is already speculation about a successor. The most promising candidates are former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, who was already assistant coach under Guardiola, and Vincent Kompany from FC Bayern Munich. The Belgian played for Man City from 2008 to 2019. And thus also three years under Guardiola.

The 55-year-old moved from FC Bayern to City in 2016. With Manchester, he won the championship six times, among other accolades. The highlight of Guardiola and ManCity's time together was the 2022/23 season, in which the club not only became champions, but also won the FA Cup and the long-awaited Champions League for the first time.

Championship still possible this season

Last weekend, Guardiola lifted his third FA Cup title with a 1-0 win in the final against Chelsea FC. It was the second trophy of the season, after Manchester had already triumphed in the League Cup. In addition, City still have a chance to win their seventh championship under Guardiola in the duel with Arsenal FC. In the Champions League, this time it was already the end of the line in the round of 16 against Real Madrid.