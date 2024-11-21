Pep Guardiola continues his work in Manchester. Petr Josek/AP

Now it's perfect and official. Star coach Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with the club he has been working for since 2016. He also explains why.

"Manchester City means so much to me," says Guardiola, who led the Citizens to their first Champions League title.

"Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City will continue," said club chairman Chaldun al-Mubarak. Show more

Pep Guardiola has put an end to all speculation: His era at Manchester City will continue after this season and is set to last over a decade. The 53-year-old star coach has signed a new contract with the English football champions that is valid until June 30, 2027.

His previous contract would have expired after this season. The fact that the extension came after four consecutive defeats in all competitions could also be seen as a sign.

"Manchester City means so much to me," said Guardiola. He raved about many great times and explained that he has a special feeling for the club. "That's why I'm so happy that I can stay here for two more seasons."

The beneficiaries of Guardiola's new contract

If everything goes as planned, it will be seasons ten and eleven for Guardiola at Manchester City. He moved there in the summer of 2016 after three years at FC Bayern. Before his time in Munich, the Catalan-born manager had coached and shaped FC Barcelona for four years from summer 2008 to 2012.

"Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City will continue," said club chairman Chaldun al-Mubarak. "His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our club and English football in general."

Impressive record, but four defeats in a row recently

Guardiola's list of successes, especially with Manchester City, is long. He has won the English championship with the club six times alone, and last season he secured a fourth consecutive triumph.

However, the highlight to date was the 2022/23 season, when City won the FA Cup and the Champions League as well as the championship. According to the club, 353 wins in 490 competitive games with an average of 2.45 goals per game were achieved under Guardiola.

"I would like to thank everyone who continues to trust and support me," said Guardiola. "It has always been an honor, a pleasure and a privilege to be here." The first objective should now be to put a stop to Manchester's unusual run of defeats under Guardiola.

Their opponents at home will be Tottenham Hotspur - the team that started this run away from home in the EFL Cup. City then went on to lose away to Bournemouth and Brighton in the Premier League, and even lost 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in between. Guardiola's side currently occupy second place in the Premier League, five points behind Liverpool FC.

