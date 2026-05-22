Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City Keystone

Pep Guardiola is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after ten years, the club announced on Friday. His contract would have run until 2027.

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Guardiola is the most successful coach in the club's history. The Spaniard joined Manchester City in July 2016 and has won 20 titles with the club over the past ten years. These include six league titles and a Champions League triumph.

"Don't ask me why I'm leaving. There's no reason, but deep down I know it's time to go. Nothing is eternal, otherwise I would still be here," Guardiola is quoted as saying in the club's statement. However, the feelings, the people, the memories and the love for "his" Manchester City remain eternal.

Guardiola came to England in 2016 after three seasons at FC Bayern Munich. In just his second season, he led City to victory in the championship. In the past two years, however, Manchester City's dominance in the English Premier League came to an end. Liverpool were crowned champions in 2025 and a few days ago Arsenal secured the title this season.

Guardiola's era comes to an end on Sunday with a home game against Aston Villa. However, Guardiola will not be leaving the club completely. In future, he will remain with the City Football Group as a global ambassador. In this role, he will provide technical advice to the clubs that belong to this group and work on specific projects and collaborations, according to a statement.