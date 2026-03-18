After the bitter knockout against Real Madrid, rumors are swirling around Pep Guardiola. Is he really leaving City? What the star coach has to say - and what not.

DPA dpa

Pep Guardiola first practised sarcasm after the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. "Everyone wants to fire me," said Manchester City's head coach after the 2-1 defeat when asked about his future at the English top club. "One day I will come here and say bye bye guys." There has been speculation for some time that the 55-year-old Spaniard could leave City at the end of this season after ten successful years.

Guardiola is not really letting anyone look into his future plans. There has often been speculation about his retirement. During his coaching career at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he has never terminated a contract prematurely. But the rumors that this time could be different have not died down. His current contract expires at the end of next season.

Guardiola's nemesis is Real Madrid

"The future will be bright. We'll be back next season," he said nebulously after the round of 16 exit against the Whites. "When I retire in ten years, I will always be City." Real Madrid has become a nemesis for Guardiola and City. It was the fourth time in five years that their Spanish arch-rivals had knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League. The only exception was in 2023, when Guardiola and his team won the title in the final against Inter Milan.

On Tuesday evening at the Etihad Stadium, it was clear early on that City would not be able to pull off a minor football miracle after the 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Spanish record champions. After just 20 minutes, captain Bernardo Silva was shown the red card for a handball on the goal line. Vinícius Júnior converted the resulting penalty to make it 1:0 for the Spaniards. In stoppage time, the Brazilian international made the victory perfect with his second goal. Erling Haaland had equalized for the English side shortly before half-time.

Two realistic title chances for City

Following their Champions League exit, Guardiola and Man City must now focus on their three remaining title chances. However, City clearly have the worse cards in the battle for the championship compared to Premier League rivals FC Arsenal. Eight matchdays before the end of the season, the gap to the Gunners is already nine points. That leaves the hopes of triumphs in the two English cup competitions.