In sporting terms, Manchester City should rescue their disappointing season by qualifying for the Champions League. But will coach Pep Guardiola stay? He is unhappy about one thing.

DPA dpa

Pep Guardiola has surprisingly threatened to leave Manchester City. The Spanish coaching star made his decision to stay at the English Premier League club conditional on the squad being reduced in size.

"I told the club that I don't want that. I don't want to put five or six players in the stands," said Guardiola after the 3-1 win against AFC Bournemouth: "I don't want that. Then I will resign. If they don't reduce the squad, I won't stay. It's impossible for my soul to put the players in the stands so that they can't play."

Pep Guardiola is causing a stir with statements about his future at Manchester City. Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

As a coach, he cannot train 24 players, "and every time I have to choose four or five players who have to stay at home", added the 54-year-old: "That's not going to happen." Guardiola extended his contract with the Citizens until 2027 last fall in the midst of the sporting crisis.

Many winter transfers are part of the problem

Due to the poor results and injury worries, Man City made transfers for more than 200 million euros last winter, including signing Frankfurt's ex-goal scorer Omar Marmoush. The squad is now correspondingly bloated, as injured players are also available again.

Omar Marmoush was brought in from Frankfurt by Manchester City in the winter. Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

However, selling players is difficult because the professionals at Man City generally receive a very good salary. However, the departure of Belgium midfield star Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving the club in the summer after ten years, is certain.

Pep "absolutely" convinced of CL qualification

"That determines my thinking. In my mind I have decided to think like this. And when I think like that, I think like that. And I think that we need two wins or four points to qualify. That's the first step to finishing the season third in the Premier League. And that's my goal," Guardiola said.