  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Focus on the squad Pep Guardiola threatens Man City: "Then I will resign"

dpa

21.5.2025 - 08:55

In sporting terms, Manchester City should rescue their disappointing season by qualifying for the Champions League. But will coach Pep Guardiola stay? He is unhappy about one thing.

DPA

21.05.2025, 08:55

21.05.2025, 09:16

Pep Guardiola has surprisingly threatened to leave Manchester City. The Spanish coaching star made his decision to stay at the English Premier League club conditional on the squad being reduced in size.

On course for the Champions League. Manchester City beat Bournemouth and move up to third place

On course for the Champions LeagueManchester City beat Bournemouth and move up to third place

"I told the club that I don't want that. I don't want to put five or six players in the stands," said Guardiola after the 3-1 win against AFC Bournemouth: "I don't want that. Then I will resign. If they don't reduce the squad, I won't stay. It's impossible for my soul to put the players in the stands so that they can't play."

Pep Guardiola is causing a stir with statements about his future at Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola is causing a stir with statements about his future at Manchester City.
Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

As a coach, he cannot train 24 players, "and every time I have to choose four or five players who have to stay at home", added the 54-year-old: "That's not going to happen." Guardiola extended his contract with the Citizens until 2027 last fall in the midst of the sporting crisis.

Many winter transfers are part of the problem

Due to the poor results and injury worries, Man City made transfers for more than 200 million euros last winter, including signing Frankfurt's ex-goal scorer Omar Marmoush. The squad is now correspondingly bloated, as injured players are also available again.

Omar Marmoush was brought in from Frankfurt by Manchester City in the winter.
Omar Marmoush was brought in from Frankfurt by Manchester City in the winter.
Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

However, selling players is difficult because the professionals at Man City generally receive a very good salary. However, the departure of Belgium midfield star Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving the club in the summer after ten years, is certain.

"We have won everything"De Bruyne leaves Manchester City

Pep "absolutely" convinced of CL qualification

"That determines my thinking. In my mind I have decided to think like this. And when I think like that, I think like that. And I think that we need two wins or four points to qualify. That's the first step to finishing the season third in the Premier League. And that's my goal," Guardiola said.

More Premier League

Ref boss Wermelinger ahead of relegation showdown.

Ref boss Wermelinger ahead of relegation showdown"We bring in the referees who are in the best shape now"

Home tournament in the summer. Christelle Luisier wants to use European Championship momentum for lasting women's legacy

Home tournament in the summerChristelle Luisier wants to use European Championship momentum for lasting women's legacy

Late turnaround. Vaduz turn around two-goal deficit in cup final

Late turnaroundVaduz turn around two-goal deficit in cup final

"Have been in a better position"This is what GC coach Oral says ahead of the showdown in the relegation battle

Coach of the U21 team. Daniel Gygax joins FC Thun

Coach of the U21 teamDaniel Gygax joins FC Thun