Pep Guardiola warns his players not to overindulge during the festive period. (archive picture) dpa

There is no winter break in England. It's straight back to work after Christmas. That's why star coach Pep Guardiola has a very special eye on his players.

DPA dpa

After seven wins in a row across all competitions, the Manchester City footballers can enjoy Christmas a little, but they must not go overboard. Anyone who eats too much over the festive period will not be allowed to take part in the away game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, City coach Pep Guardiola has made clear.

Every player was on the scales after the recent success against West Ham United, said the Spaniard. "And on December 25 I will be there to check how many kilos have been put on," said the Spaniard, for whom fitness and a healthy diet are extremely important.

"They can eat, but I want them to control it," said Guardiola, making it clear: "Imagine a player who is now in perfect shape comes back with three kilos more. He will stay in Manchester, he will not travel to Nottingham Forest. That's for sure."