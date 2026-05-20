Pep Guardiola leaves his City future open. IMAGO/IPS

After the draw against Bournemouth and missing out on the championship, Pep Guardiola talks about a possible City departure. And the Spaniard is very diplomatic and leaves his future open. Then there's a hearty congratulations to champions Arsenal.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the draw against Bournemouth, Manchester City can no longer become champions.

After the game, Pep Guardiola talks about a possible City exit and leaves his future open.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard sends his congratulations to newly crowned champions Arsenal. Show more

In the days leading up to the game against Bournemouth, the English media reported that Pep Guardiola would leave Manchester City after the end of the season.

After the 1:1 at Bournemouth, in which City finally lost the championship and made Arsenal champions, Guardiola himself spoke about his future. And he leaves it open.

The Spaniard told Sky Sport: "I have one year left on my contract. We will decide when the season is over." The six-time English champion coach adds: "I will talk to the club management, the players and the staff and then make a decision."

When asked whether there was still a reason to stay at City after all his successes, Guardiola replied: "Of course. This club is exceptional and I am very happy to be here."

Congratulations to Arsenal

Pep also shows himself to be a fair loser. "On behalf of Manchester City, we congratulate Arsenal on winning the league title. They deserve it," said the 55-year-old in the direction of North London. He also sent special congratulations to his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta. This first championship title would feel very special, said Guardiola.

These are fine words from a man who could be on the Citizens' touchline for the last time in ten years next weekend.