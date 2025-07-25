Will Juan Jose Perea return to FC Zurich? The striker was on loan to the Zurich club from Stuttgart last season until a ruptured Achilles tendon at the beginning of March put him out of action and he returned to Germany in the summer.

Luca Betschart

In mid-June, FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announced that the option to buy Juan Jose Perea would not be exercised and that the 25-year-old would return to VfB Stuttgart. Perea has been out since the beginning of March with a torn Achilles tendon, but was still FCZ's second-highest scorer with 7 goals.

Is there now a turnaround? After "Kicker" recently reported that Stuttgart wanted to part ways with Perea and that FCZ were interested in acquiring him, the goalscorer was spotted at the Letzigrund on Friday during the Super League opener between Zurich and Sion - alongside sporting director Milos Malenovic and the president couple Canepa.

"That's a guess on our part," says blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler in the studio and doesn't want to speculate any further: "It could also be that he's undergoing therapy here and wants to get fit. After all, he had an operation here."

