Will José Mourinho return to Real Madrid? (archive picture) dpa

In the search for a new coach, Real Madrid seem to have a clear favorite. The rumors surrounding José Mourinho's return are becoming more and more concrete.

DPA dpa

Speculation about a possible comeback of José Mourinho as Real Madrid coach is intensifying. According to a report in "The Athletic ", the Spanish football record champions are in talks with the 63-year-old's advisor. The driving force behind Real's efforts to re-sign the Portuguese is said to be club boss Florentino Pérez.

According to the report, Mourinho has an exit clause from his contract with his current employers Benfica Lisbon, which runs until mid-2027. Real would therefore have to pay a transfer fee of around three million euros for the star coach. However, there have not yet been any direct negotiations between the two clubs. Mourinho himself had also recently denied personal talks with Real.

Media: Mourinho sets conditions

He was coach of the Whites from 2010 to 2013 and still has a friendly relationship with president Pérez. Spanish media recently claimed to have learned that the club boss had already made the Portuguese an initial offer via video. According to reports, Mourinho has set conditions for a return to Madrid. Among other things, he wants to have a completely free hand in personnel decisions.

Real are currently looking for a successor to the hapless head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who took over from Xabi Alonso at the beginning of the year. There have been a number of sporting setbacks under Arbeloa recently, and Real are likely to remain title-less again this season.