  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Successor to Dominique Blanc Peter Knäbel is about to be elected as the new SFA President

SDA

24.5.2025 - 05:00

Peter Knäbel is to be elected as the new SFA President on Saturday afternoon.
Peter Knäbel is to be elected as the new SFA President on Saturday afternoon.
Keystone

The new president of the Swiss Football Association (SFA) will be elected in Ittigen on Saturday. Peter Knäbel will be the only remaining candidate to succeed Dominique Blanc.

Keystone-SDA

24.05.2025, 05:00

24.05.2025, 08:35

Peter Knäbel was put forward as a candidate by the Swiss Football League (SFL) in October. The 58-year-old stood as an outsider at the time, as the SFA's amateur league - which received 47 of the 101 delegate votes - had already nominated Sandro Stroppa as its presidential candidate five months earlier. Blanc and his predecessor Peter Gilliéron (2009 to 2019) also came from the amateur camp.

After both the SFL (28 votes) and the First League (26 votes) came out in favor of Stroppa's opponent in April, the Zurich native withdrew and assured Knäbel of his support.

Peter Knäbel, a Swiss-German dual citizen who lives in Solothurn, has experience at all levels of football. He ended his professional career in Germany and Switzerland in 1999 with the promotion of FC Winterthur to the then NLB as player-coach. As an official, he served as Technical Director of the SFA from 2009 to 2014. In October 2014, Knäbel took over the position of Director of Professional Football at Hamburger SV. In 2018, he moved to Schalke 04, where he was a member of the board. Most recently, he worked as a football expert for SRF.

More from the department

Second award for ex-Basel player. Mohamed Salah voted player of the season in England

Second award for ex-Basel playerMohamed Salah voted player of the season in England

Cruciate ligament rupture. Lara Marti misses home European Championships

Cruciate ligament ruptureLara Marti misses home European Championships

New SFV president. Peter Knäbel:

New SFV presidentPeter Knäbel: "The clubs need to listen more to their youth managers again"