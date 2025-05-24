The new SFA President Peter Knäbel (right) and his predecessor Dominique Blanc. Keystone

As expected, the new President of the Swiss Football Association (SFA) is Peter Knäbel. The 58-year-old succeeds Dominique Blanc, who is stepping down after six years.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Peter Knäbel takes over as President of the Swiss Football Association.

The 58-year-old was elected by acclamation on Saturday morning. Show more

The election of the Swiss Football League candidate was a formality. Sandro Stroppa, the only competitor, had withdrawn at the beginning of May after the 1st League had also spoken out in favor of Knäbel. This cleared the way for Knäbel at the delegates' meeting in Ittigen BE, where he was elected by acclamation on Saturday morning. For him, it is a return to an old place of work.

Knäbel, who grew up in Germany, played over 200 games in the Bundesliga as a professional footballer and moved to FC Winterthur in 1998, where he worked as a player-coach. His work in youth development also began there, which he continued at FC Basel from 2003. This was the period in which the club produced talents such as Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Between 2009 and 2014, Knäbel worked as Technical Director at the SFA and was responsible for the national youth development concept, among other things. This now needs "fresh impetus", Knäbel writes on his website. The aim is to ensure that the senior national teams, which Knäbel describes as the "heart of Swiss football", remain successful in the long term.

In recent years, Knäbel has worked in various roles, including at Hamburger SV and Schalke 04, as well as a TV pundit. He is regarded as a meticulous analyst and instigator and emphasized during the election campaign that as SFA President he wants to help shape rather than just represent.