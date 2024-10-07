Peter Knäbel was Technical Director of the Swiss national team between 2009 and 2014. Keystone

In June 2025, Dominique Blanc's successor as President of the Swiss Football Association will be elected. The long-standing football official and current expert Peter Knäbel (58)

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Football official Peter Knäbel is running for the position of President of the Swiss Football Association.

The election of Dominique Blanc's successor will take place in June 2025. Knäbel's opponent is Sandro Stroppa, the president of the amateur league.

With 101 people entitled to vote, an absolute majority of 51 votes is required for an election. Show more

Peter Knäbel has decided to stand as a candidate to succeed Dominique Blanc as SFA President. The long-standing Swiss-German football official, who has already worked as head of youth development at FC Basel and as technical director at the Swiss Football Association, stepped down as head of sport at Schalke 04 last November and returned to Switzerland.

The Swiss Football League (SFL) has now appointed Knäbel: "The SFL is convinced that Peter Knäbel is the ideal candidate for this responsible position and fully meets the requirements profile drawn up by the SFA," explains Philipp Studhalter, President of the SFL Committee.

He continues: "Peter Knäbel combines strategic thinking, strong leadership and the ability to listen and bring people together. He not only brings a deep understanding of Swiss football, but also an international perspective and many years of experience as a manager for the professional and amateur game, which are of great importance for the further development of the SFA. As former Technical Director of the SFA, he is very familiar with the association's structures and brings valuable expertise from his previous activities."

Knäbel's rival is Sandro Stroppa

Sandro Stroppa announced his candidacy for the position of President of the Swiss Football Association back in June. The 54-year-old Stroppa is president of the amateur league. With Blanc and previously Peter Gilliéron (2009 to 2019), the last two SFA presidents also came from the amateur camp.

The election of Dominique Blanc's successor will take place at the Assembly of Delegates in June 2025. There are 101 eligible voters. Of these, the Swiss Football League has 7 delegate votes, the Super League 12 votes, the Challenge League 9 votes (excluding Vaduz), the first division 26 votes and the amateur league 47 votes (for 13 associations). The absolute majority is 51 votes.