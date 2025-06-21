Peter Zeidler last coached VfL Bochum. He had been without a club since being sacked in the fall of 2024.

As announced by blue Sport, Peter Zeidler is taking over the coaching position at Lausanne-Sport. The 62-year-old is returning to the Super League after a brief stint in the Bundesliga.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Peter Zeidler is the new coach of Lausanne-Sport.

Nothing is yet known about the duration of the contract.

Zeidler: "I'm looking forward to finally being back on the pitch - I've missed that."

Zeidler had been without a club since his dismissal from VfL Bochum in October 2024. The former FCSG coach will be back on the pitch next Monday. Show more

Peter Zeidler is the new head coach of Lausanne-Sport. As reported by blue Sport, Zeidler officially takes over from Ludovic Magnin.

The Vaud club will make the transfer public on Saturday morning. "Lausanne-Sport is proud to be able to count on a coach of his caliber," the club writes in a statement on its website. Zeidler's human and professional qualities would fit in with the club's vision.

Henchoz: "He was our preferred candidate"

Under Zeidler, Lausanne wants to continue to play attractive and attacking football. The aim is to fill the stadium.

Head of Sport Stéphane Henchoz commented on Zeidler's arrival in the official press release as follows: "There's no need to introduce him - his career speaks for itself. With his vast experience, his in-depth knowledge of the Swiss league and his successes, Peter has what it takes for this position. His previous positions demonstrate a clear understanding of football, which fits in perfectly with our playing and development ambitions. He also speaks fluent French, which will facilitate his integration. He was our preferred candidate."

Zeidler missed the football pitch

Peter Zeidler last coached VfL Bochum before being sacked in October 2024 after eight games. Before that, he was on the touchline at FC St.Gallen for many years. "I am very happy and motivated to take over FC Lausanne-Sport. (...) I'm looking forward to finally being back on the pitch - I've missed that," said Zeidler in the statement.

Zeidler will make his first appearance as Lausanne coach next Monday. After training in the morning, he will be officially presented to the media in the afternoon.

