Peter Zeidler is to become GC's new coach. IMAGO/Sergio Brunetti

GC is trying everything again for the final spurt of the season. Peter Zeidler will be on the Hoppers' touchline from next week. Even in the event of relegation, the German will remain with the record champions.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC has found a new coach for the final spurt of the season in Peter Zeidler.

The German will take over on Monday and would remain with the Hoppers even in the event of relegation.

Head of Sport Alain Sutter already knows Zeidler well from their time together at St. Gallen. Show more

Bang at GC. As the club announced on Friday, it is changing its coach again for the final games of the season - and sporting director Alain Sutter is bringing an old acquaintance on board. Peter Zeidler will take over at the record champions from Monday.

The German, who was sacked by Lausanne just a few weeks ago, is now tasked with saving GC from relegation. But one thing is already clear: even if the Grasshoppers had to go down to the Challenge League, Zeidler would remain coach.

Time together at St. Gallen

This is the second time Alain Sutter has changed coach in a very short space of time. In mid-March, he replaced Gerald Scheiblehner with Gernot Messner. Now the Austrian's days are already numbered after less than two months. Special: Messner will once again be on the touchline for the game against Servette on Sunday.

Sutter and Zeidler know each other well from their time together at St. Gallen. "In Peter Zeidler, we are gaining an experienced coach with whom I have already worked successfully. He knows the league, pursues a clear game plan and has a feel for developing young players. We have built up a relationship of trust and know each other's working methods. When his availability became apparent, it was clear on both sides: we are taking this step now and not in the summer," Sutter is quoted as saying in the GC press release.