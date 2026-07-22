The petition “Stop Racism in Swiss Soccer,” launched by Swiss soccer player Jasmine Imboden, was presented to the Swiss Soccer Association on Wednesday afternoon in Muri near Bern. The petition gathered 12,600 signatures.

Soccer player Jasmine Imboden presents the petition “Stop Racism in Swiss Soccer” to Peter Knäbel, president of the Swiss Soccer Association.

The petitioners reported that the presentation of the petition was accompanied by a symbolic soccer match between victims and perpetrators held in front of the association’s headquarters.

The petition was sparked by a racist incident at a 1st League soccer game. During that game, soccer player Jasmine Imboden, who has Kenyan-Swiss roots, was subjected to racist abuse.

Although the soccer association imposed a fine of 500 francs on the club responsible, Imboden believes this measure is not sufficient. “Anyone who experiences racism is entitled to protection; there need to be clearer consequences for the perpetrators,” she is quoted as saying in the press release.

The petitioners also feel that racist incidents during the recent World Cup have reinforced their cause. Specifically, the petition calls for clear protocols for responding to racist incidents, transparent procedures, consistent sanctions, and preventive measures within the clubs.