Two wins away from a fourth title: Superstar Victor Osimhen leads Nigeria to the semi-finals

Nigeria have reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup in Morocco. The "Super Eagles" deservedly beat Algeria 2:0 in Marrakesh and will now face the hosts.

The duel between the tournament's most goal-scoring team (Nigeria) and the team with the strongest defense (Algeria) was a clear-cut affair. After a dominant first half, Nigeria rewarded themselves in the second half. Galatasaray Istanbul superstar Victor Osimhen scored with a header just two minutes into the second half and ten minutes later set up Akor Adams, who skillfully beat Luca Zidane - the son of Zinédine Zidane - in the Algerian goal.

Algeria, who like Nigeria had won all three of their group games and were without the injured Jaouen Hadjam from Young Boys, were defensively minded by former Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic and found no answer to the double strike. The "Desert Foxes" must continue to wait for their third title after 1990 and 2019. Meanwhile, Nigeria are aiming for their fourth Africa Cup victory, their first in 13 years.

Vladimir Petkovic and the Algerians have been eliminated.

The next hurdle for the "Super Eagles" will be hosts Morocco in the semi-finals in Rabat on Wednesday. The second finalist will be determined on the same day by Senegal and the winner between Egypt and the Ivory Coast. The record winners and the defending champions will meet in Agadir on Saturday evening (20:00).