Nigeria have reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup in Morocco. The "Super Eagles" deservedly beat Algeria 2:0 in Marrakesh and will now face the hosts. Egypt beat the Ivory Coast.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Africa Cup: Semi-finals Senegal - Egypt: Wednesday, January 14, 18:00

Nigeria - Morocco: Wednesday, January 14, 9:00 p.m. Show more

The duel between the tournament's most goal-scoring team (Nigeria) and the team with the strongest defense (Algeria) was a clear-cut affair. After a dominant first half, Nigeria were rewarded in the second half. Galatasaray Istanbul superstar Victor Osimhen scored with a header just two minutes into the second half and ten minutes later set up Akor Adams, who skillfully beat Luca Zidane - the son of Zinédine Zidane - in the Algerian goal.

Algeria, who like Nigeria had won all three of their group games and were without the injured Jaouen Hadjam from Young Boys, were defensively minded by former Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic and found no answer to the double strike. The "Desert Foxes" must continue to wait for their third title after 1990 and 2019. Meanwhile, Nigeria are aiming for their fourth Africa Cup victory, their first in 13 years.

Vladimir Petkovic and the Algerians are eliminated. Keystone

Egypt beat the Ivory Coast

The next hurdle for the "Super Eagles" will be hosts Morocco in the semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday. Senegal and Egypt will determine the second finalist on the same day. The record winners beat defending champions Côte d'Ivoire 3:2. The goals for the Egyptians were scored by Omar Marmoush, Rami Rabia and Mohamed Salah.