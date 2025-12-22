Former national team coach Vladimir Petkovic now coaches Algeria. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Veteran coach Otto Pfister raves about former Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic. However, he doesn't have much faith in the Swiss legionnaires at the Africa Cup in Morocco.

Michael Wegmann

Otto Pfister, 88, has seen what there is to see in Africa. He became U23 World Champion with the young Ivory Coast. He reached the final of the Africa Cup with Ghana and Cameroon. He led Togo to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, including against Switzerland - he won titles with Zamalek Cairo, Christian Gross' former club. He loves adventure, he loves people, but he is uncompromising. "It's out of the question that an African country will ever win a World Cup."

Sure, the playing potential is outstanding. The technique, the feel for the ball - but the organization? The infrastructure? "Ghana, as one of the richest countries, has just two usable pitches," says Pfister. "And every player, even if he is only average, can support his family for years. It's clear that the bonuses are not a formality like they are here. They haggle to the death. Serious preparation is almost unthinkable."

"Murat Yakin is also doing a great job"

In addition, far too many foreign coaches are brought in who cannot cope with the African culture. Discipline is demanded and strictness is shown where leniency and humanity are needed. "I know that the Nigerian top player Obafemi Martins was once mocked by the national coach for being a few minutes late. The whole team stopped following the coach, a European. He was gone."

The clocks tick differently at the Africa Cup - without Europeans, Asians or South Americans. Who does Pfister rate the highest? He says: "Clearly Egypt, even if Salah is not at his best. Morocco with Achraf Hakimi or Algeria." Algeria have been coached by an old acquaintance since 2024: Former national team coach Vladimir Petkovic. "He's doing a great job - just like Murat Yakin in Switzerland, by the way." The Algerians won their qualifying group with ease.

Pfister doesn't have too much faith in the Swiss Super League legionnaires. Lausane's Goaoussou Diakité and GC's Abdoulaye Diabye are decent players, as are GC's Imourane Hassane and YB's Jaouen Hajdam - but he doesn't believe any of them will make the breakthrough.