Adil Boulbina scores the golden goal for Vladimir Petkovic's Algerians in the round of 16 Keystone

Algeria are through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup in Morocco. The North Africans, with former Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic on the sidelines, beat DR Congo 1-0 in the round of 16.

The decisive goal was scored by Adil Boulbina shortly before the end of extra time. When many were already pointing to a penalty shoot-out, the recently substituted striker from Qatari club Al-Duhail flicked the ball into the far corner in the 119th minute. Former Swiss junior international Charles Pickel came on for DR Congo in the second extra time.

After a flawless preliminary round, Algeria are now on course to win their third title after 1990 and 2019. The Desert Foxes (Les Fennecs) had failed in the group stage at each of the last two tournaments.

Algeria will have to make do without YB full-back Jaouen Hadjam for the rest of the tournament. For the 22-year-old, the Africa Cup ends prematurely after he suffered an ankle injury in the second preliminary round match. He has returned to Switzerland to recover.

In the quarter-finals, Algeria will face Nigeria, who only lost to hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the final at the last edition in 2024. The defending champions beat Burkina Faso 3:0 in the second match on Tuesday. The goals were scored by Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure. Côte d'Ivoire will take on Egypt in the quarter-finals.