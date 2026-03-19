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Salah fails from the spot Petric can only laugh at Zubi's penalty analysis

Patrick Lämmle

19.3.2026

Liverpool beat Galatasaray 4:0 to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals despite losing the first leg 1:0. During the break, however, Mo Salah's missed penalty is a talking point.

19.03.2026, 13:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Liverpool win the second leg against Galatasaray Istanbul 4:0 and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals despite losing the first leg 1:0.
  • Mo Salah misses a penalty with the score at 1-0. A poor shot or a good save? Opinions differ in the blue Sport Studio.
  • In the end, it remains a side note. And Salah contributes to Liverpool's progress with an assist and a dream goal.
Show more

Dominik Szoboszlai made it 1-0 for Liverpool in the 25th minute, bringing the aggregate score to 1-1. Shortly before the break, Mo Salah had the chance to set the course for the quarter-finals with a penalty. But the 33-year-old Egyptian failed with his attempt. "It's a weak shot. It somehow fits in with Mo Salah's overall situation. In the aftermath, everyone will say how can you put Mo Salah there in the current situation," was the verdict of blue Sport commentator Lukas Esser.

The penalty is of course also a topic in the blue Sport Studio during the half-time break. Mladen Petric misses Salah's conviction and says: "If you shoot into the middle, then just don't shoot flat. Because the goalkeeper usually still has his feet there."

Former international goalkeeper Zubi sees the whole thing from a different perspective: "But the goalkeeper did well, he was still active with his foot." Petric waves it off: "The goalkeeper is shot down." This in turn triggers Zubi. "Shot down what? If he jumps too far out, then the ball is in and you all say: 'Super shot by Salah'."

Now Petric can only laugh and claps his hand against his forehead in disbelief.

And what do you think of the penalty?

Salah turns up the heat after the break - dream goal included

After the break, Salah shows what he's really made of. First he set up Ekitiké's 2:0 before scoring a dream goal in the 62nd minute to make it 4:0.

blue Sport presenter has a laughing fit in the studio

Incidentally, it's not just the penalty discussion that creates a cheerful atmosphere in the blue Sport studio, as Valentina Maceri's fit of laughter shows.

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